Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 204.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.73.

In related news, President John Redmond purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

