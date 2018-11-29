Allegiant Travel (ALGT) PT Raised to $167.00 at Citigroup

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $181.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $393.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.42 per share, with a total value of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 44.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

