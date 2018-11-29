Allegiant Travel (ALGT) PT Raised to $167.00 at Citigroup

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $181.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30.
In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.42 per share, with a total value of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 44.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.
See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.