Alimera Sciences (ALIM) PT Set at $3.00 by HC Wainwright

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) has been assigned a $3.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “As we roll forward the DCF analysis, our estimated enterprise value of the firm has increased from $200M to $228M. Excluding $38M debt and $30M preferred stock, the estimated market value of the firm is $160M. Assuming 70M shares outstanding at the end of 3Q19, this translates to a per share value of approximately $2.50.””

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimera Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.63. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 million. Analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,981,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 801,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.