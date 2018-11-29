Alfa Laval (ALFVF) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alfa Laval earned a daily sentiment score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:ALFVF opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Alfa Laval has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company's fluid handling systems include automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

