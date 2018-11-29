Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 43,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

