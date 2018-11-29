Alambic Investment Management L.P. Sells 240,359 Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240,359 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in YRC Worldwide were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 9.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,895,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after buying an additional 239,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 116,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 300.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YRCW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $6.06 on Thursday. YRC Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $210.20 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 3.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.42). YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

