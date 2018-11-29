Alambic Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,600 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 169,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 34,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $353.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.48.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alambic Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,600 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/alambic-investment-management-l-p-purchases-shares-of-10600-beazer-homes-usa-inc-bzh.html.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.