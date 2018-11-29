Alambic Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,195 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 335.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 661,150 shares during the period. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,277,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,116,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,929,000 after buying an additional 341,529 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 94.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 524,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 254,517 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.00. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maxwell J. Downing sold 118,860 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $966,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,458 shares in the company, valued at $361,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

