Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $59,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David Aichele sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $72,751.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $296,861. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

