Air Lease (AL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the third quarter of 2018. Results were aided by reduced tax rate and higher revenues. The company is being aided by strong passenger traffic causing an increase in demand for planes. With the overall economy remaining buoyant, passenger traffic has been bumping up. The company's measures to reward shareholders is also encouraging. Air Lease's board recently raised the quarterly cash dividend by 30% from 10 cents per share to 13 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings have been revised 5.5% upward over the past 30 days. This reflects pessisism surrounding the stock. However, rising operating expenses pose a challenge and might limit bottom line growth in the fourth quarter. We are also concerned about the company's high debt levels. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the last six months, due to the headwinds.”

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.28.

AL opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $676,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,896.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Air Lease by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.