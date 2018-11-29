Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AFLYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.61. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.