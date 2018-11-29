AGCO Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,276 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 852% compared to the typical volume of 134 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. ValuEngine cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AGCO from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $117,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AGCO by 200.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $2,283,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 21.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 10.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,648,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 12.0% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 81,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

