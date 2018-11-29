Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aetna by 19,750.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 269,199 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aetna by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Aetna by 33.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Aetna by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aetna by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AET opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $213.36.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

AET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.36.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

