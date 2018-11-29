Advisory Research Inc. Has $19.17 Million Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4,885.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

NYSE:RTN opened at $173.61 on Thursday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

