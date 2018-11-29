Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,540 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $22,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

CRZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

CRZO opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $697,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/advisory-research-inc-boosts-position-in-carrizo-oil-gas-inc-crzo.html.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.