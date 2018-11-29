ADT (ADT) Shares Up 5.1%

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.86. 1,678,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,272,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ADT in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Get ADT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.46.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,750 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $2,102,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/adt-adt-shares-up-5-1.html.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.