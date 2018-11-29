Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 864,860 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $233,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,486,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,974,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,171,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,786 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,580,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $966,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,736 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $249.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $165.68 and a one year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $797,422.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

