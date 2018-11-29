ADO Properties (ADJ) PT Set at €56.50 by Commerzbank

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) received a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective from investment analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ADJ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.40 ($69.07) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADO Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.74 ($64.81).

Shares of ADO Properties stock opened at €48.92 ($56.88) on Tuesday. ADO Properties has a 1 year low of €32.39 ($37.66) and a 1 year high of €46.20 ($53.72).

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

