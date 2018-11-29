Actuant Co. (ATU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATU. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Actuant from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Actuant from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Get Actuant alerts:

Shares of ATU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 5,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Actuant has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Actuant will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Actuant by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Actuant in the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Actuant by 492.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Actuant in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Actuant in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.