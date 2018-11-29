Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACOR. BidaskClub raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 153,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $2,658,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorin Randall sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $38,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,563,677 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after acquiring an additional 545,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 87.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 594,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,049,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 500.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 380,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161,853 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

