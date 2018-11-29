Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cann

Cann reissued their hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

“While we have not modeled ACE-083 into our outlook for Acceleron by 2022, having received from FDA for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease could move the time line forward. Preliminary phase II results in CMT disease released earlier this year were very encouraging. and positive results in CMT, as well as positive results for ACE-083 in other settings, we believe this program will continue to advance and will likely become a marketed drug. ACE-083 could provide upside to our outlook. With no currently FDA-approved therapies for patients with CMT, ACE-083 could meet an unmet need.”,” Cann’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 807.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,425,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,034,000 after purchasing an additional 849,608 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 150.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

