AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $112,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6,123.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Shares of ABBV opened at $88.94 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

