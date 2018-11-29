Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, 247wallst.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $4,003,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,932 shares of company stock worth $9,112,570. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $340,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507,553 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.