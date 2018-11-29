A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Stake Lifted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,598 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in A. O. Smith by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in A. O. Smith by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

