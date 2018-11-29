88,022 Shares in Pluralsight Inc (PS) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Pluralsight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pluralsight by 164.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at $331,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

NASDAQ PS opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pluralsight to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pluralsight from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pluralsight from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 25,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $553,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 123,609 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $2,457,346.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/88022-shares-in-pluralsight-inc-ps-acquired-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.