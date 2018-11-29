4,938,092 Shares in Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,938,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,922,000. Energy Transfer Partners accounts for 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,495,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after acquiring an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 306,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 168,487 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 2,241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,903 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ETP stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47.

Energy Transfer Partners Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

