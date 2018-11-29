3M (MMM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past several quarters, escalating costs have become a major cause of concern for 3M. Inflation in the prices of major inputs and rising interest expenses might continue to augment the company's aggregate costs, in turn, hurting its near-term profitability. Also, other headwinds like stiff competition from local players and supply contract issues remain causes of concern. The company generally manages commodity price risks through negotiated supply contracts, price protection agreements and forward physical contracts. These make it susceptible to commodity prices risk. Over the past month, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for 2018.”

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $206.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.16.

3M stock opened at $204.34 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $181.98 and a one year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $122,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 161.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.