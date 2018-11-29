34,779 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.8% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 11,552,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 5,652,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,679 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,023,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,658,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 235,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 13.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 223,379 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.31. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.10 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 4,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $57,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 3,500 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $50,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/34779-shares-in-two-harbors-investment-corp-two-acquired-by-boston-private-wealth-llc.html.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.