31,650 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

