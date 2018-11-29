28,115 Shares in General Electric (GE) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in General Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 29,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 316,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 56,868 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in General Electric by 179.0% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 74,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 39,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. General Electric’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

