25,761 Shares in BEST Inc (BSTI) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSTI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BEST by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of BEST by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of BSTI stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. BEST Inc has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -1.80.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BEST Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on BEST from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Macquarie raised BEST from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BEST from $14.80 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “25,761 Shares in BEST Inc (BSTI) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/25761-shares-in-best-inc-bsti-purchased-by-peak6-investments-llc.html.

BEST Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.