181,871 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 181,871 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.76. 41,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,053. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $344,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $216,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “181,871 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/181871-shares-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-purchased-by-stevens-capital-management-lp.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.