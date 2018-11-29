181,871 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 181,871 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,031,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.35.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $344,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $216,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.
