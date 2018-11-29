13,700 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Purchased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 53,333 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $1,467,724.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,475 shares of company stock worth $8,032,053. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

SFM opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

