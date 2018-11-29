$11.86 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to announce sales of $11.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the lowest is $11.52 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $9.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $46.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.23 million to $46.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.92 million, with estimates ranging from $47.85 million to $55.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 40.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAR. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 91.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

