10,539 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 640,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 838,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 272,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,144.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $155,450. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORBC shares. BidaskClub cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. ORBCOMM Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. ORBCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/10539-shares-in-orbcomm-inc-orbc-acquired-by-family-management-corp.html.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.