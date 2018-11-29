10,000 Shares in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

In other news, insider Mindy F. Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $350,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,503.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe Amouyal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $566,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,193.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTW stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,804. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. B. Riley lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Weight Watchers International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “10,000 Shares in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/10000-shares-in-weight-watchers-international-inc-wtw-acquired-by-monashee-investment-management-llc.html.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.