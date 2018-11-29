$0.33 EPS Expected for Sonic Co. (SONC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Sonic reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Sonic had a net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SONC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sonic in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Sonic stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. Sonic has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Sonic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John H. Budd III sold 89,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $3,855,970.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $108,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sonic by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Sonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 3,606 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, including 3,427 Drive-Ins owned and operated by franchisees; and 179 Drive-Ins owned and operated by the company.

