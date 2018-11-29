$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.0% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.2% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DAR opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.07.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
