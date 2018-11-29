$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.0% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.2% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.