-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Evoke Pharma reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

EVOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,208. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.66. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

