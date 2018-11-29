-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Evoke Pharma reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

EVOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,208. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.66. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Earnings History and Estimates for Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

