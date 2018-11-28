Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.50

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 15145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

The firm has a market cap of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.49.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

