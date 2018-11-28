Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 67,813 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 67,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,945.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 235,692 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,562,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 160,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,371,640. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

