Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.20 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,763 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 126.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 367,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.52. 11,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.93 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 5,671 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $783,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.77.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

