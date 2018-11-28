Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 35,977 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 995,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 455,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,977,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,099,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,864 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,074,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,614,000 after acquiring an additional 704,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. 21,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,570,076. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

