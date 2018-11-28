Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Director Sells $61,773.44 in Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,468 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $61,773.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.86. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,939,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 324,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 761.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,534,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Director Sells $61,773.44 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/zogenix-inc-zgnx-director-sells-61773-44-in-stock.html.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.