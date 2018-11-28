Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Zoetis worth $54,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 604.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,088. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Argus set a $105.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zoetis to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

ZTS stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

