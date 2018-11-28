Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Zoetis by 604.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

