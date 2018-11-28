Zillah Byng-Maddick Purchases 235,608 Shares of Future plc (FUTR) Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 235,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £1,201,600.80 ($1,570,104.27).

Zillah Byng-Maddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 26,796 shares of Future stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £137,999.40 ($180,320.66).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Wednesday. Future plc has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 430 ($5.62).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

FUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective for the company.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes consumer magazines and Websites in the areas of technology, games and entertainment, music, knowledge, creative and photography, and field sports and home interest in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It provides technology under the TechRadar, T3, TheRadar, Gizmodo UK, Lifehacker UK, ITProPortal, Mobile Industry Awards, MacFormat, Maximum PC, Linux Format, and MacLife brands; games and entertainment under the GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Kotaku UK, Golden Joysticks, Official PlayStation, SFX, Total Film, Official Xbox, GamesTM, and Edge brands; and creative and photography under the CreativeBloq, DigitalCameraWorld, The Photography Show, Generate conferences, Digital Camera, N-Photo, PhotoPlus, Digital Photographer, Computer Arts, Net, ImagineFX, and Photoshop Creative brands.

