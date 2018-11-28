Zendesk (ZEN) Trading 9.3% Higher

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) traded up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.44. 2,452,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,480,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.84.
In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $123,844.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,858 shares of company stock worth $6,363,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $87,586,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zendesk by 683.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,070,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,024,000 after acquiring an additional 934,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 87,251.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zendesk by 369.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 746,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Zendesk by 275.9% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 963,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 707,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.
See Also: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.