Zelman & Associates Downgrades Armstrong Flooring (AFI) to Sell

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFI. Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong Flooring has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $15.56 on Monday. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $413.76 million, a PE ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 224,695 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,427,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

