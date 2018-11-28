Zacks: ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ReneSola an industry rank of 64 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of ReneSola worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 117,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,987. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ReneSola had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

